White Gold (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 17,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 24,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of White Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
White Gold Trading Down 4.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.
White Gold Company Profile
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than White Gold
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.