White Gold (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 17,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 24,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of White Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.