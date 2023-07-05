Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEW) Trading Down 4.5%

Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FREEW – Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

