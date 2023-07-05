Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEW) Trading Down 4.5%

Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FREEW – Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 4.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whole Earth Brands
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.