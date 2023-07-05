Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.24

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $19.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.47.
About Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.
