Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,530,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

