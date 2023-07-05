Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Update

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 193,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.