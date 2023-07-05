XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

XPO Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in XPO by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

(Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.