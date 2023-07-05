Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,122 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $707,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $141.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

