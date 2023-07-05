Xponance Inc. Buys New Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

