Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 1,829 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,829 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,465.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $147.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

