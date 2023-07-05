Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $42,940,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,471,000 after purchasing an additional 394,908 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 170,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.03. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $157.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

