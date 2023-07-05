Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APP. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in AppLovin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AppLovin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock worth $683,196,433. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on APP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of APP stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.82, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

