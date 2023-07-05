Xponance Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.