Xponance Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 66.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 922,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 18,395 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 230,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

