Xponance Inc. Invests $378,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,565,904. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

Shares of COIN opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

