Xponance Inc. Makes New $471,000 Investment in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 512,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RB Global Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.