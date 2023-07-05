Xponance Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Azenta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after buying an additional 410,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Azenta by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,966,000 after acquiring an additional 401,828 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

