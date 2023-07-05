Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,738 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

