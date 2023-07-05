Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

NYSE YELP opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,453,892.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,165. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

