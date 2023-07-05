Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Stock Performance
NYSE YRD opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yiren Digital
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.