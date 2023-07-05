Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

NYSE YRD opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.