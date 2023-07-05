Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.96. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $43.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $947.08 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $626.44 and a one year high of $964.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $927.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $867.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 EPS.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

