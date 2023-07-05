Zacks Research Comments on Cintas Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $487.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.81 and a 200 day moving average of $455.64. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas has a 12-month low of $363.59 and a 12-month high of $497.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Cintas by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

