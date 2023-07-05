Zacks Research Comments on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of WAB opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

