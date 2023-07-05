Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.