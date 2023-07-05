Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for FedEx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $17.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.84 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.12. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $250.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.