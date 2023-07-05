Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.
Overstock.com Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 3.52. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $35.20.
Institutional Trading of Overstock.com
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Overstock.com
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.