Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $16.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2024 earnings at $17.03 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $208.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

