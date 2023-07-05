Zacks Research Weighs in on Genuine Parts’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $167.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $131.45 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,100,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 656,655 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

