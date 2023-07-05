Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.83 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 5,898,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 5,771,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Zephyr Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £62.53 million, a P/E ratio of 370.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 39,473 gross acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

