ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 413,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZFOX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of ZFOX stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. ZeroFox has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Research analysts predict that ZeroFox will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

