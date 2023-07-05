Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,620,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ Z opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

