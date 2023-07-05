ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

