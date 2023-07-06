2,185 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,769. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

