301,286 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:TDS opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.62%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

