41,278 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.
Insider Activity
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $149.04.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.