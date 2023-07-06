41,278 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $149.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

