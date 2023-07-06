41,419 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after buying an additional 721,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,809,000 after purchasing an additional 219,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 200,483 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

