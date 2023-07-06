41,706 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

NYSE:STC opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

