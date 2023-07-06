41,967 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IART. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

