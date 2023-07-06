43,133 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.