43,466 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after buying an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $210.87 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.13 and its 200 day moving average is $219.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.