46,279 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4,125.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 339,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 331,075 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

