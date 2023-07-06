47,635 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $118.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $218.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 47.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

