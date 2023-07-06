47,672 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 35,738 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,374,840.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,248.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,046 shares of company stock worth $35,043,098. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

