49,341 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.52 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

