49,590 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United States Steel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United States Steel by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.