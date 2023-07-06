50,329 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $235.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.33. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $300.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

