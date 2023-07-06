51,671 Shares in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 785.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAIL opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Dividend Announcement

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.