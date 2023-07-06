52,410 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

