52,843 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

