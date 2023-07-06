53,222 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on SKX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

SKX opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

