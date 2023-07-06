761,199 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 761,199 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KGC shares. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.50 and a beta of 0.93. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

